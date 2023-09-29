We Guess U2 Just Really Likes Las Vegas

Maybe U2 will finally find what they’re looking for in Las Vegas. They’ve got a couple months to search the area, after all. Friday marked the start of the band’s U2:UV Achtung Baby residency in Vegas, which will keep the rockers performing at the MSG Sphere until mid-December. And it looks like U2 was determined to make a good impression on their temporary hometown — the group’s first single in two years, “Atomic City,” functions as a love letter to the Nevada city (as well as to predecessors like Blondie and the Clash). According to a press release, the song title is a reference not only to Las Vegas’s history as a nuclear testing site in the ‘50s, but as “ground zero for the best in entertainment.” As seen in the music video, U2 premiered the track in front of a live audience in Vegas. Based on the lyrics, we wouldn’t be surprised if “Atomic City” becomes a fan favorite at upcoming concerts. “I came here for the fight / I’m front row in Las Vegas,” Bono sings. “And there’s a big one on tonight.” Now that’ll make for a meta sing-along.

