Usher to Serenade Us at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Jealous lovers, prepare yourselves: Usher is about to serenade an entire stadium of wives and girlfriends. The NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation announced on Sunday that Usher will perform as the headliner of the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. The news was shared on Sunday morning in a series of promo clips that play off of Usher’s “Confessions, Pt. II” interlude. Football celebs like Deion Sanders, Marshawn Lynch, and Odell Beckham Jr. joined football fan Kim Kardashian in trying to convince Usher over the phone that he really had been booked for Super Bowl LVIII. “Are you serious? How you know? Put that on everything,” the singer kept insisting, so skeptically that even his future self had to call in to confirm the news.

Usher previously performed as a guest at the 2011 Super Bowl halftime show with the Black Eyed Peas, but has never headlined before. “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” he said in a statement. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.” This year’s halftime show will take place on February 11, 2024. Per Apple Music, that’s the same day that his upcoming 20-track album, Coming Home, is scheduled to drop. If fans want to sing along to any new songs he performs, they’ll have to get on their Zoom in the morning and learn those lyrics.