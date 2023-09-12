Uh, What Happened With Megan Thee Stallion and *NSYNC?

Photo: MTV

It wouldn’t be the backstage camera at the MTV VMAs without some sort of drama — or speculation of it. At the beginning of the show, a livestream on MTV’s YouTube channel showed Megan Thee Stallion getting ready for her “Bongos” performance with Cardi B, and as *NSYNC walks by, Justin Timberlake leans over to tell her something. Megan then appears to change her demeanor with him, waving her finger and saying something to him before resuming getting ready for the song. At the least, it looked like an expression interaction, and at the most it looked like a confrontation. While fans were ready to ride for their stallion, Variety confirmed with a source that there was no fight at all, saying the interaction was actually “very cute.” Timberlake allegedly told Megan that it was nice to meet her, but Megan wanted more than a quick hello. “She said, ‘No, no, this don’t count, this don’t count. We gotta meet proper,’” the source explained. Maybe a Megan Thee Stallion and *NSYNC collab was the surprise Taylor Swift was hoping for.