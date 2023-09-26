WGA Has Officially Announced the End of the Strike

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Writers’ Guild of America has announced that beginning at 12:01 AM tonight, the historic Hollywood strike that lasted for 146 days will officially end. Writers will be allowed to work and take meetings with studios once the strike is over. While the deal with the AMPTP is still tentative, the guild has voted to end the strike while its members are prepping to vote to ratify the contract next week from October 2-9. The guild states that the writer’s ability to work should not be able to affect their decision in voting on whether or not to ratify the contract. Full details of the tentative deal are available on the WGA site and include important strike issues like artificial intelligence and pay raises for writers of all levels. Now, writers can transition from walking on the picket lines to walking into meetings to sell their scripts.

The WGA reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. Today, our Negotiating Committee, WGAW Board, and WGAE Council all voted unanimously to recommend the agreement. The strike ends at 12:01 am. Check out our deal at https://t.co/TuGZ0CBIqw. #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/veb4yrY1hH — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) September 27, 2023