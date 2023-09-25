All the Shows Returning After the Writers’ Strike

The Drew Barrymore Show. Photo: CBS

Places, people. The Hollywood strike is half over, and it’s time to get back to work. After a 146-day writers’ strike triggered by the studios refusing to pay livable wages or improve working conditions, the two parties brokered a tentative deal on September 24, paving the way for the industry to get the shows on the road. Though writers can get back to work, it doesn’t automatically mean that anything will return to air instantly. For one thing, the SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing — a major roadblock that scripted network weeklies (like Grey’s Anatomy and Law & Order, et. al) must overcome to rolls cameras again. Daytime talk shows, late-night TV, and competition series fare better, considering the hosts operate under struck agreements. The Drew Barrymore Show will return in October after experiencing backlash of biblical proportions owing to the host’s scabbing controversy. (She tried to bring the show back during the writers’ strike, and people were not happy.) Dancing With the Stars experienced similar blowback, though not to the same extent as Barrymore, and will go ahead with its planned premiere on September 26, Variety confirmed. What other shows can we expect to see this fall and into the hopefully better-paid future?

Daytime Talk Shows

Daytime talk shows will be among the first series to return after going dark on May 2 when the WGA first authorized the work stoppage. The Drew Barrymore Show heads back to TV in October, sources close to production tell Variety. The Jennifer Hudson Show and The Talk, both of which walked back their decisions to return amid the strike earlier this month, will premiere new seasons the second week of October, per Deadline. The Kelly Clarkson Show has its eyes set on a mid-October premiere date as well, with the program moving from Los Angeles to New York and requiring the construction of a new set.

Late-Night Shows

Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and the Jimmys could launch their comebacks as soon as early October, while John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight has not signaled a return date, sources tell Variety. The late-night hosts launched the Strike Force Five podcast in August to raise money for writers on the picket lines. Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, which was operating through a series of guest hosts after Trevor Noah unceremoniously departed, will likely take longer to get going. Real Time With Bill Maher, another show that was roundly criticized for trying to relaunch during the strike, had a tentative return date scheduled for September 29, though the host did an about-face following backlash.

Linear TV

Scripted series could premiere new seasons as soon as early 2024 depending on the SAG-AFTRA strike resolution, execs tell Deadline. For shows to return in mid-March, they must start filming around Thanksgiving and work through the holidays, while others think it’s more realistic to head back to set in January.