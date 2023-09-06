Ruby Franke — who ran the “8 Passengers” parenting YouTube channel — has been charged with six counts of aggravated child abuse, alongside her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt. According to CBS News, Franke and Hildebrandt are accused of “ a combination of multiple physical injuries or torture; starvation or malnutrition that jeopardizes life; and causing severe emotional harm to two children.” They’re each looking at 1-15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The pair were arrested last week after Franke’s malnourished son sought help at a neighbor’s house. Franke’s 12-year-old son climbed out of Hildebrandt’s window. The Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department said he appeared “emaciated and malnourished” and had “open wounds and duct tape around the extremities.” After the child was transported to a local hospital, authorities discovered another child in a similar condition. Four other children were taken into care by the Department of Child and Family Services.

Franke’s sisters Ellie Mecham and Julie Griffiths Deru issued a joint statement on Instagram, claiming they had been keeping quiet about their sister “for the sake of her children,” but that they agree with the outcome of the investigation. “Ruby was arrested which needed to happen. Jodi was arrested which needed to happen. The kids are now safe, which is the number one priority,” the statement reads.