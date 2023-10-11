A24 Looking to Expand Into Action and ‘Big IP’

Photo: A24/YouTube

A24 — the auteur-focused studio behind such films/classic Halloween costumes as Pearl, The Lighthouse, and Everything Everywhere All at Once — is looking to diversify. By becoming the same as all the other studios. The Wrap is reporting that A24 is looking for “action and big IP projects” as part of a new strategy “deemphasizing the traditional character/auteur-driven dramas” the studio has made previously. A24 became the first studio in Oscars history to win the big six categories (all the acting awards, plus Best Picture and Best Director) last year, but does that equal big buckets of cash in a Scrooge McDuck-style vault? Apparently not. In pursuit of their Scrooge McDuck money pit dreams, A24 will be “widening the aperture” of their offerings — giving people cinema about generational trauma, but also movies with shit blowing up. Or, in the case of Everything Everywhere All at Once, both.

A24 has made movies of Twitter threads, famous crimes, and even Shakespeare. So where should they go for action? Here are some ideas about what kind of big IP A24 should look into optioning.

The Last Days of New Paris

The China Miéville novel has surrealists fighting Nazis with art, and also bombs and guns and stuff. It’s action, A24-style.

Creepy Crawlers

You know, that oven thing that makes bugs? Mattel is working with multiple studios to Barbenheimer every toy in their portfolio. Why not take advantage of A24’s horror bona fides and give them a shot at this classic gross-out activity?

Bone

Everyone else has had a shot at adapting Bone, the beloved comic by Jeff Smith. And they’ve failed. It’s A24’s turn now!

A Twilight TV Show

This would have to be a collab with Lionsgate, but a prestige-adjacent Twilight TV series would basically be a machine that prints money. The merch sales could equal the annual revenue of a small state. Plus, one person on TikTok already came up with the soundtrack.

Just Make Spring Breakers Again

If it ain’t spring broke, don’t spring fix it. We’ll come up with a new title later. Summer Breakers? TBD.