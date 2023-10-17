Alec Baldwin Could Face New Charges in the Rust Shooting

Alec Baldwin Photo: Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office

A grand jury will convene to decide whether or not to refile Alec Baldwin’s involuntary-manslaughter case, according to the New York Times. The case revolves around the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming the movie Rust. Director Joel Souza was also injured. Baldwin, a producer and the person holding the literal smoking gun, was relieved of his two charges in April 2023 owing to new evidence that the gun’s trigger did not have to be pulled for the gun to go off, corroborating Baldwin’s claim that he never pulled the trigger. However, upon submitting the gun for retesting, prosecutors said that the trigger did need to be pulled, actually. “The forensic testing of the gun concluded with certainty that the trigger of the gun had to have been pulled for the gun to go off,” prosecutor Kari T. Morrissey said to the Times. They intend to present the charges on November 16.

“It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution,” Baldwin’s lawyers, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, said in a statement on October 17. “We will answer any charges in court.”