Two Amber Heard Scenes Were Allegedly Cut From Aquaman 2

Photo: Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

One may remember that the Depp v. Heard trial was big — like, “already has a Netflix series about it” big. Big enough, in fact, that it’s still coming up with regard to Amber Heard’s role in the upcoming Aquaman 2. A report put out by Variety on October 10 alleges that two Heard-starring scenes in the upcoming film were cut. Specifically, “an action sequence that found Mera fighting Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and a love scene with Momoa,” Variety says they heard from “individuals familiar with the production.”

This follows claims Heard made in court in 2022 that her role in the film is a “very pared-down version” of the original role after an alleged smear campaign by Depp. “I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role,” Heard said, according to Entertainment Weekly. Depp’s team, meanwhile, contended via testimony from then–DC president of films Walter Hamada, “From the early stages of development of the script, the movie was built around the character of Arthur and the character of Orm, Arthur being Jason Momoa, Orm being Patrick Wilson.” A year later, we have a new DC president and the same DC problems.