Shocker: Apple TV+ Raises Its Prices Again

Apple TV+ just wants you to believe (a.k.a. fork over a few more bucks). After raising its prices for the first time last year, the streaming service is crossing the “price hike” line yet again — the in-vogue move for every big streamer since the streaming bubble burst in 2022. Starting with the next billing cycle, the service known for its lack of an extensive library, but also its expensively produced original series and films, will start charging its subscribers an additional three dollars per month. Monthly subscriptions will rise from $6.99 to $9.99, while yearly subscriptions will see a $30 increase up to $99 as stated on Apple’s website. Anything to keep Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon on the payroll, right?