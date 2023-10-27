Baby Tate’s Inner Theater Kid Jumped Out

Like so many young people, Baby Tate’s doing a mid-20s career change. She’s pivoting to musical theater. The rapper-singer’s latest EP, Baby Tate Presents — Sexploration: The Musical, bowed on October 27, and her visuals live up to the title. She released two musical-inspired videos to accompany the five-track drop, with each one depicting a sexploration. Up first is “Lollipop.” It’s filmed as a stage play about lesbian romance. “How many licks does it take?” Baby Tate coyly asks, introducing the production. “A lot less when it’s just the girls.” Tate and her dancers seesaw in pink two-pieces and sneakers, executing some pop-girl choreography befitting the bubblegum vocoder vocals and dance beat. Pure innocent fun! In her next sexploration, the artist changes the set into a gold curtained cabaret. “Baby Tate presents: a pansexual prance,” she says by way of introduction to the song “Luv Everybody.” The minimal hip-hop track does that thing where rappers name all their lovers: “I got Peter, Mary, Joseph, Paul / Oh my God, I want ’em all,” she counts in the pre-chorus. Baby Tate released lyric videos for the remaining tracks featuring a slideshow of images from the star-studded behind-the-scenes mockumentary about the “musical.” Season 15 Drag Race star Luxx Noir London even makes a cameo. Careers in the arts aren’t dead after all.

