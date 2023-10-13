Trap Bunny Is Back, and He Brought Company

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

We missed you, Trap Bunny. On Friday, Bad Bunny dropped his new album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. The 22-song project is stacked with featuring artists, including Arcángel, Bryant Myers, De La Ghetto, Eladio Carrión, Feid, Luar La L, Mora, Ñengo, Young Miko, and YOVNGCHIMI. On the album’s first single, “Monaco,” Benito delivers lyrics as cars are heard revving in the trap track’s instrumental. He didn’t drop any music videos at midnight, though we’re still holding out some hope. (Based on some recent reports, we wouldn’t be surprised to see him say hello to a little friend.) Benito previously teased the release of this album by sharing a track list with the word “FUEGO” listed as a placeholder for every song’s title. Stream the full project below to see if the music is as fire as promised.