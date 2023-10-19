You Know You Want to See Bad Bunny on the ‘Most Wanted’ Tour

Bad Bunny. Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo via Getty Images

Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow, but here’s something we can be pretty sure of: Bad Bunny is going on tour in 2024. After saying he planned to take things slow in 2023, the reggaeton superstar is readying his first shows since Coachella, the 47-date “Most Wanted” tour. (Ever the showman, Benito played an outlaw in an Instagram clip announcing the shows.) The North American arena tour kicks off February 21 in Salt Lake City and runs through May 26 in Miami, also featuring three nights each in New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Benito will be supporting his 22-track new album nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana, which he just released on October 13. And if you can’t wait ‘till next year to hear those songs live, you’re in luck — he’ll be giving a teaser when he hosts and performs on Saturday Night Live this weekend. One more thing we know is happening … well, not quite tomorrow, but you get it.