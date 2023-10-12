Beyoncé Released Her Fandom at the Eras Tour Premiere

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images

In a massive move of pop-star diplomacy, Beyoncé joined Taylor Swift at the premiere of her Eras Tour film. Bey was one of many starry guests at the Los Angeles event, where friends and fans including Adam Sandler, Maren Morris, Flava Flav, Hayley Kiyoko, and Julia Garner showed up to watch the documentary about Swift’s blockbuster tour. (No Travis Kelce in sight.) But Beyoncé was the only guest who had also filled stadiums this summer on her own tour and was about to release her own tour documentary (through AMC as well). The pair posed together on the red carpet with Swift-branded popcorn, and afterward, Swift thanked Beyoncé for her influence on Instagram and TikTok. “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce’s influence,” Swift wrote. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale. 😇🙏🥹.” Taylor Swift: a Beyoncé fan, just like the rest of us.