Yet Another Accuser Is Suing Bill Cosby

Photo: Matt Rourke-Pool/Getty Images

A Jane Doe accuser has alleged in a new lawsuit that Bill Cosby drugged and raped her on set of The Cosby Show in 1992. Per Rolling Stone, the complaint was filed on Friday in the New York Supreme Court under the temporary Adult Survivors Act. The anonymous woman claims that she was invited to the set of Cosby’s show in 1992, supposedly so she could discuss becoming a guest star. She alleges that when she went to Cosby’s dressing room to discuss a potential role, he offered her a drink. She claims that she lost consciousness after having two sips and woke up without her underwear on, with Cosby pulling his penis out from between her legs. The lawsuit further alleges that an individual believed to be former NBC employee Frank Scotti remained outside the dressing room “to ensure that Cosby was uninterrupted… [and] could sexually assault and rape Ms. Doe without interruption.” Scotti has previously claimed he didn’t know what happened in Cosby’s dressing room, but has admitted that he stood guard and “felt like a pimp.” The docuseries We Need to Talk About Cosby previously outlined an alleged system where young women were regularly brought to Cosby’s dressing room on set of the beloved show. Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s publicist, said he does not have a comment on Friday’s lawsuit because the “alleged allegations are utterly ridiculous and ludicrous and I refuse to give any of these alleged distractors a platform.”

Dozens of women have accused Cosby of sexual assault and abuse, dated across his decades-long career. Cosby has consistently denied the allegations, though he has previously admitted under oath to buying drugs to give to women he wanted to have sex with. He previously served three years in prison for rape, but was released in June 2021 after his conviction was overturned for procedural reasons. Since his release, he has been found liable in a sex-battery case and been hit with new sexual-assault lawsuits by more than a dozen other new accusers. Doe’s attorney, Jordan Rutsky, told Rolling Stone that his client was “empowered” by the Adult Survivors Act, a 2022 act that temporarily let victims of sexual offenses to take legal action even though the statute of limitations has passed. “The most important thing is now she has an opportunity to come forward,” Rutsky said. “There’s an extreme amount of shame and embarrassment, humiliation involved. Then you add into the factor that you’re dealing with a defendant, Bill Cosby, who, at one point in time, was among the most powerful men in entertainment and beyond. The law empowered Miss Doe to finally be able to have the confidence to tell her story and seek some sort of justice.”