Björk and Rosalía Harmonize for Fish

Make some noise for the fish. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

For anyone who ever wondered what “We Are the World” would be like if it was aimed at gay weirdos, Björk and Rosalía have the answer. The two pop oddities are linking up and putting out a song to fight fish-farming in Iceland, which is something no one could have anticipated but no one should be surprised by. “I am offering a song me and rosalia sang together / the profits will to help the fight against fish farming in iceland,” Björk wrote in the song’s announcement, which basically doubled as a poem.

iceland has the biggest untouched nature in europe and still today it has it´s sheep roaming free in the mountains in the summers it´s fish has swum free in our lakes , rivers and fjords

so when icelandic and norwegian business men started buying fish farms in the majority of our fjords , it was a big shock and rose up as the main topic this summer , we don´t understand how they had been able to do this for a decade with almost no regulations stopping them .

The profits from the song will help pay the legal fees of the people of Fjord Seyðisfjörður, who are protesting. A one-minute-long clip was posted on Björk’s YouTube page alongside her statement, and the song will debut in October. Stream away, because these pop artists aren’t just aiming to end fish-farming; their harmonies will end your sadness.