Blink-182 Said ‘What the F— Is Up, Denny’s?’

Let’s goo. Photo: Blink-182 via X

Ten years ago, the hardcore band Live Without played one of the most legendary DIY shows ever, as part of a five-band bill at an abandoned Denny’s. “What the fuck is up, Denny’s?!” the singer yelled — a phrase that soon became a beloved meme. Now, blink-182 just paid their own tribute to that meme with a pop-up performance at a Denny’s in Long Beach, California. The band played “Anthem Part 3” and tweeted out a clip to tease their 2024 tour. And yes, Mark Hoppus even said the line. The Denny’s show finished a busy run for the pop-punk elders, who toured arenas this year and just released One More Time, their comeback album with singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge. They even dropped two bonus tracks, “Cut Me Off” and “See You,” on October 27. And soon, they’ll be onto their next tour in 2024. Sounds like a few guys who could use a Grand Slam.