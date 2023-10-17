Britney Spears Says She Had an Abortion While Dating Justin Timberlake

Photo: Ron Galella/Getty Images

Britney Spears is sharing intimate details of her relationship with Justin Timberlake in an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, out October 24. The megastar writes that she had an abortion while dating Timberlake, choosing to end the pregnancy because he wasn’t ready for fatherhood at the time, according to an exclusive excerpt published by People. Spears and Timberlake dated publicly from 1999 to 2002. “It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy,” she writes of the pregnancy news. “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.” After discussing the matter with Timberlake, she learned he didn’t share her feelings. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy,” she continues. “He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.” In the end, the couple agreed on an abortion. “I don’t know if that was the right decision,” Spears recalls. “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”