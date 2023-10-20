Britney Spears Has ‘Moved On’ From the Past

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Writing her memoir was a healing experience for Britney Spears, despite all the news from the excerpts before its release. On Twitter, Spears shared that her book was not meant to “offend” anyone with the stories she would tell and didn’t like how the media portrayed the book. “My book’s purpose was not to offend anyone by any means !!! That was me then … that is in the past !!! I don’t like the headlines I am reading … that’s exactly why I quit the business 4 years ago,” she explained. “Most of the book is from 20 years ago … I have moved on.” She goes on to share that in writing The Woman in Me, she had gained “closure on all things” and hopes to “enlighten people” who feel alone, hurt, or misunderstood. Spears’s Instagram shared the same message; however, her account was deactivated sometime Friday evening. Maybe Spears will return to Instagram after her book releases to show off her Shakira dance moves again.