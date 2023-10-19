Rocky’s Burt Young, Dead at 83

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Burt Young, who earned an Academy Award nomination for his role in Rocky, has died. He was 83. News of his death was confirmed by his daughter, Anne Morea Steingieser. Young appeared in over 160 movies and TV shows, according to Deadline. He is best remembered for the role of Paulie in the Rocky franchise, earning an Oscar nom for the first installment and a robot bestie in the fourth. Young began boxing while in the Marines. After retiring from boxing with a 17-1 record, Young studied with Lee Strasberg before starring in such films as Chinatown and Once Upon a Time in America. As Paulie, Young appeared opposite Sylvester Stallone in Rocky, Rocky II, Rocky III, Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago, Rocky V, and Rocky Balboa. On Instagram, Stallone paid his respects, writing “To my Dear Friend, BURT YOUNG, you were an incredible man’s and artist, I and the World will miss you very much…RIP.”