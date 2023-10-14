Carol Is Joining The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2

Photo: AMC/YouTube

How do you say “Dude, we’re getting the band back together!” in French? The Walking Dead fans are saying Bienvenue à la maison to Carol Peletier. News broke at New York Comic Con 2023 that Melissa McBride will be appearing in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2. The new season will be called The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol. That’s almost as much punctuation as the Disney California Adventure ride Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!

“I’ve known there was much more to be told of Carol’s story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away,” McBride said in a statement obtained by Polygon. “Apart or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I’m so excited to continue Carol’s journey here. This team of storytellers have done amazing work to land these two established characters in an entirely new world to them, and I’m loving the discoveries!” The Daryl-focused TWD spinoff was originally conceptualized as a Daryl/Carol double-hander, but McBride was unable to relocate to France for production. Whether McBride is coming to France or Daryl is coming to McBride is not yet known.