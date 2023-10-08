Celebrity Chef Michael Chiarello, Dead at 61

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for SOBEWFF

Michael Chiarello — who was a judge on Top Chef as well as hosting shows for PBS, the Food Network, Fine Living, and The Cooking Channel — has died at the age of 61. According to a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Chiarello died of anaphylactic shock. “We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael,” the Chiarello family said. “His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table.”

Chiarello began working in food TV in 2000 in Season by Season for PBS. After doing two more shows for PBS, he moved to the Food Network with Easy Entertaining. Chiarello was a contestant on Top Chef Masters as well as The Next Iron Chef: Super Chefs. In 2016, Chiarello and his restaurant group, Gruppo Chiarello, were sued for creating a “sexually charged, hostile and abusive environment” at his restaurant Coqueta. The suit was settled for an undisclosed amount in 2017. In 2019, Coqueta expanded to the Napa Valley.