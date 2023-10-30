Best of Chandler Bing Friends Marathon Comes to TBS

Photo: NBC Universal

In honor of the late Matthew Perry, TBS announced a “Best of Chandler Bing” Friends marathon beginning on November 1. Featuring episodes like “The One With The Blackout” and “The One With All the Thanksgivings,” the tribute showcases Perry’s comedic talent throughout all ten seasons as the Chan-Chan Man. The multi-day marathon also highlights two of Bing’s biggest relationships in the series: his romance with Monica (November 2) and his friendship with Joey (November 3.) It’ll continue throughout the weekend until Sunday (a.k.a. the day you don’t move) before Friends returns to their weekday morning timeslot on the channel.