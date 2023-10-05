The You Got Older Cast Is Getting Back Together

Photo: Jenny Anderson

You Got Older by Clare Barron may be older than when it premiered in 2014, but, much like Anne Hathaway, it’s looking better than ever. The play, which launched Pulitzer finalist playwright Barron’s career, is returning to Page 73 for a benefit reading for the Off Broadway theater company’s 25th anniversary. The reading will reunite the original cast and director, Anne Kauffman, for one night only. The cast features a slew of names that have only grown in stature since the original production, including Reed Birney, William Jackson Harper, and Miriam Silverman. Playing the Shed on November 10, the reading will occur almost exactly nine years after the original production opened on November 6, 2014. “Since Page 73’s premiere, Clare’s play about a woman moving in with her ailing father as she herself requires some caretaking has found an audience across the country and around the world,” Page 73 artistic director Michael Walkup said in a statement. “You Got Older hasn’t yet had a second production in New York City, and it’s a dream to share this work here again.” All praise to the Shed, which, between this and Here We Are, has perhaps cracked the code of what will make theatergoers go to their theater.