Daredevil: Born Again Is Living Up to Its Title

Daredevil. Photo: Barry Wetcher/Netflix

Daredevil: Born Again will literally be born again. Marvel Studios has decided to overhaul the entire project after reviewing the first footage from the upcoming Disney+ series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show managed to shoot less than half of the planned 18 episodes before production paused during the writers strike, but whatever they managed to get wasn’t doing it for the execs over at Marvel. The studio let go of head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman, together with the directors for the remaining episodes. It’s seeking a new creative team for the project, which stars Charlie Cox as lawyer turned vigilante Matt Murdock. Daredevil: Born Again’s legal procedural did not square with Netflix’s version of the show, which more closely honored its source material and contained the requisite action and violence, per Hollywood Reporter. Marvel is currently shopping writers and directors for the revamp and has plans to keep some scenes from the first shoot. According to the report, upcoming MCU shows will pivot to more traditional development models, led by showrunners and dedicated TV executives. If you want to get a sense of whatever it was that Marvel was trying to do with Born Again, just know that Cox’s superhero character reportedly didn’t appear in costume until the fourth episode. A slow-burn prestige superhero series … in this economy?