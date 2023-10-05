Here’s Every Viral Clip From Beckham

David Beckham in Beckham. Photo: Netflix

Posh Spice’s husband has graduated from eye candy to investigative journalist, according to one Twitter user, at least. His beat? The life of David Beckham. In the self-produced docuseries Beckham, he tears into his own life (in a PR-friendly way, of course), giving viewers insight into Victoria Beckham’s non-working-class beginnings, the allegations that he cheated with Rebecca Loos, and how Victoria felt when stadiums would chant lewd phrases about her sex life, among other fascinating tidbits. Here’s all the stories going viral since the series was released.

David Beckham presses Victoria to admit she wasn’t “working class.”

David Beckham is the last remaining investigative journalist pic.twitter.com/XQgwOqdoav — Chris Bakke (@ChrisJBakke) October 5, 2023

When Victoria Beckham claimed she was “very working class” in an on-camera interview, David poked his head through the door to make her say that she wasn’t. He knows the truth after 24 years of marriage! “Be honest,” he grilled. “What car did your dad drive you to school in?” Victoria said, “It’s not a simple answer.” Eventually, she gave into his aggressive line of questioning. “It depends … in the ’80s my dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

The couple win a gold medal in PR gymnastics commenting on the Rebecca Loos situation.

David and Victoria Beckham invented PR training 😂🤣😂



A whole 4 part docu series on Netflix about the cheating allegations without confirming nor denying if David cheated with Rebecca Loos!



GOATS. pic.twitter.com/PNqA9n3wxj — ᴼᴹᴳ ᶥᵗˢ Adàeze (@nubianbarbieeee) October 4, 2023

In 2004, Rebecca Loos claimed she had an affair with David Beckham, an event that launched her into the spotlight and put the Beckhams’ private life on trial. Neither David nor Victoria confirm or deny the affair in the documentary. “It felt like the world was against us,” Victoria deflected in the series. “And here’s the thing, we were against each other, if I’m being completely honest. Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else … but when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other, either. And that’s that.”

The lewd chants did make Victoria Beckham uncomfortable, actually.

This moment from the #Beckham on Netflix documentary is wild.



Oh, @victoriabeckham I do love u. pic.twitter.com/BzBHfl1eK0 — Topher Taylor (@helloiamtopher) October 5, 2023

“Then they start singing songs about Victoria,” David said. “There was one song which she will kill me for singing. Every football fan sang this song …” The camera cuts to Victoria, where she reveals the gross chant that would erupt in the stadium. “Posh Spice takes it up the arse,” she said. “Seventy-five thousand people singing that. It’s embarrassing. It’s hurtful. I remember sitting down, and the lady next to me, she turned to me, and she didn’t know what to say.”

Victoria Beckham was mad that David almost missed the birth of their son over a Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé photo shoot.

“What would Posh say?” read a headline of a story about David Beckham, Beyoncé, and Jennifer Lopez’s link-up in 2005. In normal situations, their meetup would be cute tabloid fodder about celebrities maximizing their joint slay, but in this situation, Victoria had reason to be mad. She was about to give birth to their son Cruz, but David was off gallivanting with pop stars. “Let me tell you what Posh would say,” Victoria says in the documentary. “Posh was pissed off!”