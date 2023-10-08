Dicks: The Musical Is Coming for the Box Office

So far, Dicks: The Musical isn’t having a hard time at the box office. Per Deadline, A24’s first movie musical made $220,867 on seven screens in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Reportedly, that represents one of the best limited openings of 2023 (and it’s definitely the best performance for movies this year that feature a flying vagina). The premise of this production is kinda similar to that of The Parent Trap, just a lot less kid-friendly. Comedians Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson star in the R-rated musical as businessmen who realize they are long-lost brothers, leading them to try to get their divorced parents (Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally) back together. Bowen Yang quite literally plays God, while Megan Thee Stallion stars as a rapping boss. And of course, there are the Sewer Boys. The movie is set to release nationwide on October 20, so in terms of box office performance, Dicks should be getting it up soon.