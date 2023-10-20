The Sewer Boys Are Reddit Bros

Heartthrobs. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

These days, Reddit is not disgusting, it’s gay cultcha! And it was made even more gay by the arrival of Dicks: The Musical’s Sewer Boys: Backpack and Whisper. In the film, the Sewer Boys serve as surrogate children for Nathan Lane’s character, Harris. In real life, the two stars recently ran an AMA on Reddit. Many questions were asked of Backpack and Whisper, and the answers were often related to the questions asked (but sometimes not, as is their right). One directly answered question came when someone asked if they had a chance with Megan Thee Stallion (so Reddit). The answer was: “Probably not. World famous rapper :(” That answers that.

On the other hand, when asked, “Were you born able to mind-read or was that an acquired ability? What am I thinking?” Backpack and Whisper revealed, “You demean us to think we were ‘born.’ We watched as the Sun winked itself into existence. We midwifed the first eel as it breached itself to life in the inky depths of a newborn ocean. You are thinking of your basic human needs: piss/shit/food/sex/love. You disgust us. Thank you for watching Dicks: The Musical, in theaters October 20th.” Hmm … We have just one thing to say! Thank you for watching Dicks: The Musical, in theaters October 20.