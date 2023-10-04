Baby Khaled, Li’l Lil Baby, and More Kids Take Over ‘Supposed to Be Loved’

Ba-by Khaled! DJ Khaled’s video for “PYT”-sampling single “Supposed to Be Loved,” with Lil Baby, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert, is a blast from the past — with kids playing younger versions of the four musicians. (It’s not the first time Khaled has worked with younger artists, after he gave his then-2-year-old son an executive-producer credit on his 2019 album Father of Asahd.) The details are on point: Li’l Lil Uzi has the spiky hair and forehead diamond, Baby Khaled gives a girl a Ring Pop at the beginning of the video, Li’l Lil Baby unveils a platter of fries and chicken nuggets for his date, and Baby Future rocks those shades just like his adult counterpart. On top of it all, the video even premiered on Nickelodeon, ahead of Khaled’s 14th LP, Til Next Time. Someone get these kids signed, stat.

