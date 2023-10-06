Drake Apparently Didn’t Bring His Dogs to the Pet Shop (Boys)

Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Looks like Drake’s new strategy is to ask for forgiveness, not permission. If you’ll recall, Halle Berry said last month that the corny Canadian asked her if he could use a picture of her as cover art for his song “Slime You Out.” According to Berry, after she said no, he went ahead and did it anyway. So for his new album, For All the Dogs, it seems that Drake didn’t bother to reach out. The Pet Shop Boys have claimed that the rapper interpolated one of their hit songs from the 1980s without asking. “Surprising to hear @Drake singing the chorus of ‘West End girls’ in the track ‘All the Parties’ on his new album,” the English synth-pop duo tweeted. “No credit given or permission requested.” And PSB aren’t the only ones who feel slighted by Drake. Baltimore rapper Rye Rye also took to social media to tag Drake after hearing herself on the For All the Dogs track “Calling For You.” “REALLY @Drake MY VOCALS AGAIN? & NO CREDIT? I really wanna be flattered but I feel like it’s trolling ATP OMG,” wrote Rye Rye, whose vocals were previously heard on Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind track “Currents.” We’ll have to wait and see if PSB or Rye Rye decide to follow in the footsteps of Ghanaian musician Obrafour, who sued Drizzy last year for allegedly not clearing a sample. With his tummy issues already putting him on a hiatus from music, can Drake stomach any more drama?

Surprising to hear @Drake singing the chorus of “West End girls” in the track “All the Parties” on his new album. No credit given or permission requested.#PetText #kobaltmusic #WestEndgirls #Drake #PetShopBoys pic.twitter.com/P5siIccTw9 — Pet Shop Boys (@petshopboys) October 6, 2023

REALLY @Drake MY VOCALS AGAIN? & NO CREDIT? I really wanna be flattered but I feel like it’s trolling ATP OMG …one of my fave artists doing this I don’t know how to feel anymore 😤😤😒😞 but thank you for reminding me that my 15 year old vocals are still legendary 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/BhKbAm17CP — Rye Rye (@RyeRye) October 6, 2023