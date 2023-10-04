The Drew Barrymore Show’s WGA Writers Are Not Returning

Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Once again Drew Barrymore finds herself writer-less. As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the three co-head writers of The Drew Barrymore Show have decided not to return now that the WGA strike has ended. Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon and Liz Koe had offers extended to them after a deal was struck between the Writers Guild and AMPTP. All three declined those offers. The Drew Barrymore Show, and Barrymore herself, came under fire after she decided to bring the show back without her WGA writers. “I own this choice,” she said at the time. Then she un-owned the choice and vowed to halt production until the strike ended. White, Kinon and Koe all picketed the show for the brief time it was in production without them. They told THR at the time that they’d found out the show was coming back without them — not through their boss — but via ticket giveaways on social media. “It is a bummer to hear that the show is going back because it sends a message that union writers are not valuable,” White said.