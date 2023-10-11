Taylor Swift’s AMC Theaters Takeover Is Happening Sooner Than We Thought

Photo: Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Early access feels good in a place like this. Taylor Swift revealed on Instagram thatTaylor Swift: The Eras Tour will begin showing in America and Canada Thursday, October 12, “As in… TOMORROW.” Tickets go on sale Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m. Swift posted the news with an accompanying selfie of her premiere fit. Los Angeles’ The Grove was shut down to accomnodate the big event. That means Angelenos have one less Cheesecake Factory at their disposal, and also that Swift’s film will debut right down the block from the former American Girl Doll restaurant. Oddly fitting. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour﻿ has already outdone Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Spider-Man: No Way Home for most tickets pre-sold. Friday the 13th will see the film begin its run in 90 countries.