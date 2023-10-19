Crikey! Faraway Downs Is Aussie to the Max

To Nicole Kidman we say: Aussie Aussie Aussie, oi oi oi! Kidman’s returning to the Outback in the upcoming Hulu series Faraway Downs, and she’s doing it alongside her good Judy, Hugh Jackman. “But wait,” you say. “Didn’t they already do that in the 2008 film Australia?” They sure did! In fact, Faraway Downs is actually that very film, now recut into a six-episode series. For those unfamiliar with the mini-series (neé film), it follows Kidman as Lady Sarah Ashley, a widow attempting to take control her multi-million dollar Australian estate, as she gets caught up in the lives of a cattle drover (Jackman) and a biracial child named Nullah (Brandon Walters). The series will reportedly have a different ending than the film — perhaps the one the studio made Luhrmann cut originally. Faraway Downs is coming to Hulu on November 26. It’s the perfect way to make anyone with a vague memory of seeing Australia feel like they’re going insane this holiday season.

