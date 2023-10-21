Fran Drescher on Day 100 of the SAG-AFTRA Strike

Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher wrote an op-ed for Deadline to mark day 100 of that union’s strike against the AMPTP. Drescher described this strike as “a David-and-Goliath, righteous fight.” Talks have stalled since the AMPTP walked out of negotiations October 11. “Over the course of our recent round of bargaining, we were baffled by the AMPTPs strategy of non-negotiation, even as orders for scripts and pre-production crew holds have begun to ramp up with the WGA strike now settled,” she wrote. “What could they be thinking?” Drescher then addressed recent reports that A-list celebs like George Clooney and Ben Affleck were trying to get SAG to settle, calling the reports “a blatant propaganda attempt to discredit union leadership and divide our solidarity.” Drescher closed by listing the guild’s most important points of negotiation: “We must increase employer contributions into health and pension funds. We must ensure our lowest-paid members receive minimum-wage increases that keep up with inflation. We must have informed consent and compensation for the use of AI. And, we must agree on fair compensation for the shift from an industry dominated by linear TV to one in which streaming reigns.”