Grimes Sues Elon Musk for Parental Rights

Grimes has sued her on-and-off partner, Elon Musk to establish parental rights over their three children. Multiple outlets reported that Grimes, born Claire Boucher, filed a petition to establish parental relationship on September 29 in San Francisco. The filing is sealed, but Vulture has reached out to Grimes’s lawyer and representatives for both parties. It’s a common legal practice for unmarried parents, but notably, Grimes has not requested custody rights or child support. The petition comes just weeks after Grimes tweeted (oops, posted to X) at Musk’s biographer, Walter Isaacson, asking him to “tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer.” (She later deleted the post.) She’s actually referring to their third child, Techno Mechanicus. They also share a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, born in 2022, and a son, X Æ A-12, born in 2020. After accidentally revealing their new kid, Grimes later wrote, “I wish I could show u how cute little Techno is 👽 but my priority rn is keeping my babies out of the public eye.”