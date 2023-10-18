Halle Bailey Did Not Announce a Pregnancy, Actually

Let her live! Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Is it a “Busy Boy” or a “Baby Girl?” Well, neither (as far as we know). Halle Bailey decidedly did not announce a pregnancy in her U.K. Glamour “Women of the Year” profile. Yes, not announcing something is news in this case, due to a misattributed quote from Little Mix-girlie Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s interview. “Being a mum, being newly married — there’s a positive side of it, but also the negative,” Pinnock’s quote reads. “I want to show that although things might look perfect from the exterior, that’s not always the case.” The quote was originally also in a version of Bailey’s profile, causing people to believe that she was both married and pregnant, neither of which are things that had been previously revealed by Bailey.

Making matters worse is that Bailey’s had pregnancy rumors swirling around her for a while now. She’s been seen in a litany of belly non-revealing outfits. Plus, after a fan tweeted, “halle bailey pregnant at the height of her young career by a BUM. im so tired,” Halle’s boyfriend, DDG, changed his Twitter bio to “Rich Bum.” Is this an acknowledgment? Well … sorta kinda. So, while the quote is wrong, the energy is loaded.