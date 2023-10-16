Vulture Festival Is Gonna Be Weird This Year

Photo-Illustration: Vulture

At Vulture, we do three things extremely well: sit, write, and put on a festival once a year. But this time around, as Hollywood presses forward through an era of great change, we decided to get a little weird with it! Specifically, we’re welcoming “Weird Al” Yankovic himself to our pop-culture extravaganza for the very first time. We’ll also be celebrating the song of the summer: “Sitting” (which is the opposite of standing) with Brian Jordan Alvarez for a live chat with TJ Mack and his wife. You can also join us for an intimate evening with Adam Pally. Amber Tamblyn is bringing us a lineup of feminist authors to feed our brains, Matt Rogers is returning to once again make sure we’ve heard of Christmas, and Henry Winkler is going to share some lessons on the craft of acting. Finally, director and writer Cord Jefferson will join us for a big long talk about his film American Fiction, but wait! There will be more! The schedules are still being ironed out and the details finalized, but soon we will be announcing even more opportunities to hobnob with your cultural faves live and in person.

Music Weird Al Superlatives Live! What's your favorite Weird Al song? Everyone has one, even the man himself. This in-depth conversation with Grammy-winning musical artist "Weird Al" Yankovic will explore the stories behind tracks that Yankovic himself considers his most formative, most important, most challenging, most loved, and most-whatever-else of his decades-long career. So join us, little hungry ones, as we eat it — it being everything this comedy legend has to say.

Comedy TJ Mack Live in Concert and Conversation Feat. His Wife and Brian Jordan Alvarez Sitting is the opposite of standing, but you're invited to do both at this concert and conversation with pop sensation TJ Mack. Joined by his wife — and a man named Brian Jordan Alvarez — Mack will perform a few of his original works while also exploring what makes him such a compelling cultural icon.

Books Feminist as F*ck Amber Tamblyn hosts Vulture Festival's celebration of Feminist as F*ck, an exciting and beloved literary series co-created and co-curated by Roxane Gay, showcasing some of the most daring feminist writers across genres today. Join Amber and fellow writers for a riveting and powerful afternoon of performances aimed at filling you up with creative and political inspiration.

Acting The Winkler Method: A Henry Winkler Acting Class Fresh off the publication of his memoir Being Henry, Emmy Award winner Henry Winkler will join us for his fourth annual acting class. Already a prolific author of children's literature, Mr. Winkler's newest work explores his own history of overcoming challenges like severe dyslexia and the pressures of a career in the spotlight on his path to creative fulfillment. Mr. Winkler will offer what he's learned in his 50 years of practicing the craft of acting, with the added insight of a seasoned producer, director, and proud SAG-AFTRA member. Come to learn, but stay to feel.

Comedy Matt Rogers Holiday Spectacular Sing-a-Long Extravaganza (Album Version) Making his triumphant return to Vulture Festival for the second year in a row, Matt Rogers once again dares to ask the question: Have You Heard of Christmas? As an early holiday-season treat, the Prince of Christmas himself will be comin' to town to give you a small taste of what's in store on his debut yuletide dance-pop album. He'll be joined by some of his besties for an evening of caroling while sitting down, our very favorite kind.

Film A Big Long Talk With Cord Jefferson Emmy-winning writer of television masterpieces like The Good Place, Watchmen, and Succession Cord Jefferson will join us for a long talk about his life and his new film, American Fiction. An adaptation of Percival Everett's novel Erasure, the film satirizes the commodification of Black artists — in a directorial debut for Jefferson that was highly lauded following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. This will be a rare opportunity to hear from one of Hollywood's most forward-thinking and prolific creative minds before you're watching his Oscar acceptance speech on TV.