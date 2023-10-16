Ice Spice Doesn’t Listen to ‘Hateful’ Comments

Photo: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV

Ice Spice isn’t afraid of critics, both the anonymous online ones and those from music magazines. In her cover story interview with Complex, Ice Spice said she’d rather listen to criticism from journalists than random internet accounts who don’t even bother to put a face to the username. “[Music critics] actually study music and care about it. So I feel like I’d rather hear their opinion,” she explains. “​​I’m more interested in that because at least it’ll be paragraphs explaining why they feel that way and I’ll be able to understand the person better versus just one little hateful ass comment from a private page. At least there’s an author and a face attached.” It makes sense, since she didn’t pay attention to what internet troll Matty Healy was saying about her. If she didn’t care about her new bestie’s alleged ex, why would Ice Spice care about a faceless hate comment?