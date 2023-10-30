They Follow to Follow It Follows

Photo: RADiUS-TWC

Text everybody you know on your clamshell phone because this is big news: David Robert Mitchell, creator of the 2014 horror film It Follows, is making a sequel to the now–cult classic, titled, of course, They Follow. This follow-up will again star scream queen Maika Monroe as Jay Height, the woman titularly followed by “It,” a demonic STD. They Follow will be co-produced by Neon, which will also distribute. (The original was produced by Radius-TWC, the TWC standing for the Weinstein Company, so, well … you know.) No details have yet been released about the plot of the film, which is scheduled to begin production next year, but there’s a lot you can do with “demonic STD,” so we have faith. We simply hope for the return of fan-favorite sex demon “Naked Roof Man.”