Jada Pinkett Smith’s Memoir Only Just Came Out Today

She would like to be included in the narrative. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

If you heard one piece of pop-culture gossip over the past week, it was probably that Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been separated for the past seven years. And if you heard more than one piece of pop-culture gossip this past week, maybe it was also that Pinkett Smith didn’t have a prenup with Will Smith. Or that Chris Rock, whom Will slapped at the Oscars last year, once asked her out. Or that her “soul mate,” Tupac Shakur, proposed to her from prison. All of the details are revelations from Pinkett Smith’s new memoir, Worthy, which is now out today, October 17.

Yeah, let that sink in. We learned this much before the book even came out! Pinkett Smith dominated the prerelease news cycle with a steady flow of revelations from interviews with People, Hoda Kotb, and the New York Times, among others. Twitter is already betting on what she could reveal next: That she was in the car with Tupac? That she’s a Barb? Now that Worthy is out today, we can finally find out what else she has up her sleeve. Time to hit the books (pun intended).