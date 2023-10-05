Jason Derulo Sued for Sexual Misconduct and Intimidation

Jason Derulo. Photo: Britta Pedersen/dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

An influencer and aspiring singer has sued Jason Derulo over allegations of quid pro quo sexual harassment, intimidation, and breach of contract. Emaza Gibson filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on October 5. “I’m at this point in my life right now, it’s very heartbreaking,” she said in an interview Wednesday with NBC News. “I have anxiety; I’m traumatized. I’ve dealt with inhumane work situations … I’m at this point where I’m back to zero and I have nothing.” Gibson claims that Derulo made sexual advances after she joined his Atlantic Records–affiliated label, Future History, and then dropped her after she rejected him. Gibson signed with Derulo around August 2021.

“While recording music, Derulo informed Plaintiff that if she wanted to be successful in the ‘this business’ (aka, the music industry), Plaintiff would be required to partake in ‘goat skin and fish scales,’ which is a Haitian reference referring to conducting sex rituals, sacrificing a goat, goat blood and doing cocaine,” the lawsuit reads, according to documents obtained by Vulture. The filing alleges that the “explicit demand for sex-in-exchange-for-success was reinforced through Derulo’s subsequent behavior.” When Gibson finally gave in to an “invitation for drinks” at a recording studio around September 2021, Derulo allegedly gave her an “inappropriate” amount of alcohol despite the fact that she’s not a big drinker. During a business trip to New York to meet Atlantic executives that November, another female artist appeared to suggest Gibson sleep with him to advance her career, which confirmed her suspicions about Derulo’s intentions. Other alleged incidents of hostility include Derulo charging at Gibson, raising his voice, and refusing to record with her. Her contract was terminated in September 2022.

Gibson is represented by Rob Zambrano, the attorney who is heading Lizzo’s sexual-harassment lawsuit. She’s seeking a jury trial for her complaint against Derulo.