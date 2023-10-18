John Stamos Discloses Childhood Sexual Abuse in New Memoir

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards

John Stamos is coming forward as a survivor of childhood sexual abuse for the first time. In his new memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, and as reported by People, Stamos discloses being abused by. a babysitter. He says it took writing a book for him to truly acknowledge the memories. “I mean, I knew, it was always in the back, and I do so much advocacy,” he says. “I felt like, I remembered it slightly. It has always been there, but I packed it away as people do, right?” Stamos told People that he first attempted to deal with those memories when accepting an award relating to his advocacy work with abused children. Writing his acceptance speech made him see what he had in common with the kids he worked with. “And then I thought, ‘No, tonight is not about me. It’s about the kids. I’m going to pack it away again until the right moment,’” he said. “Otherwise, I’m a phony fuck.” If You Would Have Told Me comes out October 24.