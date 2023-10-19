Apple Doesn’t Want Any More Problems with Jon Stewart

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Was there no better solution? Per the New York Times, staffers on The Problem with Jon Stewart were told on Thursday that the Apple TV+ talk show will not be returning, reportedly due to creative differences between Stewart and the overlords at Apple. According to the Times, this decision comes just a couple weeks before filming on a third season was due to start. Apple execs apparently disagreed with the former Daily Show host about show guests and topics. Stewart is said to have explained to staffers in a meeting that potential discussions related to China and AI were specifically causing concern. Add in the presidential campaigns that are picking up as 2024 approaches, and the potential for more Problem problems just grew. Basically, it looks like we are once again saying goodbye to Stewart’s signature flavor of comedy and current events. But we’re not worried about Stewart finding his way back to late-night TV. At the very least, he can always get dressed up for a Daily Show cameo … or crawl back under his good friend Stephen Colbert’s desk.