Jordan Fisher Will Look Back as the New Orpheus in Hadestown

Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Global Citizen

With Reeve Carney out of Hadestown, someone had to fill those well-worn shoes. Turns out the man for the job is Jordan Fisher — dancing boy and Teen Beach Movie heartthrob. Carney has starred in the show for its entire Broadway run thus far — beginning in 2019 — but his final performance comes on November 19. The very next day, Fisher heads into the underworld for his first visit. “First, I must thank Reeve for the magic he made in ‘Orpheus,’” Fisher said in a statement. “An absolutely historic run and performance. His unrelenting heart and soul is deeply embedded in this role and in this story. I’m beyond honored and grateful for the opportunity to step in and steward such a beautifully crafted character. My wife, son and I have been jamming to the cast album for a long time. It’s been a dream to be able to join the party! Specifically in this role. This tale is one that truly must be told again and again.” Fisher was most recently seen on Broadway as Anthony in the Sweeney Todd revival alongside Josh Groban. It’s an old song; it’s an old tale from way back when. It’s an old song, but Jordan Fisher is gonna sing it again.