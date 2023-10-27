Julia Fox: ‘I’m a Pop Star Now!’

When asked about the inspiration behind her outfit, she said the sleeves were in the shape of arrows because the book is called Down the Drain, duh. Photo: Jeremy Liebman

For someone only born in the ’90s, Julia Fox has lived a million lifetimes. She’s been an “It” girl, a fashion designer, a model, an acclaimed actress, a mother, a TikTok-fluencer, and a muse. Most recently, she’s been an author, publishing her memoir, Down the Drain, which gets into all of it, from her domme days to dating Ye. At the October 26 book launch (held in Dimes Square’s favorite movie theater, Metrograph — where else?) Fox introduced the crowd to her latest career, opening the event with a surprise world-premiere performance of an original pop song.

The song, which she made with producer and artist Ben Draghi, is a slinky, woozy piece of self-referential pop with a witchy incantation of a chorus that goes, “I’m a bitch I’m a girl I’m a mother I’m a whore,” like if Meredith Brooks fucked. After the performance, she declared, “I’m a pop star now!” Throughout the following Q&A with her close friend Richie Shazam, Fox brought up motifs of superheroes and superpowers, something that was reflected in her bright red outfit, which looked like something out of a comic book or Tim Burton Batman movie. Maybe this can be her pop persona. She may not know what her real voice sounds like, but on an auto-tuned pop track, that doesn’t matter!

What else has she been up to? Turning down acting roles in thrillers where her character dies, of course. “We’re tired of this,” she said. “Make me the serial killer!” U up, David Fincher?