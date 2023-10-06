Stick Season Is Having Its Golden Hour

Stomp-clap meet yeehaw. Yeehaw meet stomp-clap. Noah Kahan, boy from the North, and Kacey Musgraves, woman from the South, just collaborated on a new version of Kahan’s song “She Calls Me Back.” While the track, off Kahan’s album Stick Season, originally let him show off his ability to wallow in heartbreak, the new version provides the other side of the story. Rather than Kahan’s original lyrics on the second verse, “The radio is tauntin’ me / Every song, a minor key / And I don’t get much sleep most nights / I’m seeing you in every dream,” Musgraves cuts him down to size. “I’m running out of tears to cry / They’re gone before they hit my cheeks,” she sings instead. “You love me and I don’t know why / I only call you once a week.” Ooh, baby! They’re like a rural Drake and Rihanna.

Behind the scenes, however, things seem a little sunnier between the two artists. To celebrate the song’s release, Kahan posted his appreciation for Musgraves. “Kacey Musgrave is the coolest person ever,” he wrote. “Not exaggerating when I say that during the stick season album process we would finish a song and I’d listen back and be like ‘can you imagine kacey on this??’” We move one step closer to the unification of the agrestic avengers (when Musgraves and Kahan make a song with both Hozier and Zach Bryan).

.@KaceyMusgraves is the coolest person ever. Not exaggerating when I say that during the stick season album process we would finish a song and I’d listen back and be like “can you imagine kacey on this??”. https://t.co/1VcnQEUKzX pic.twitter.com/qVoAIWRxBI — Noah Kahan (@NoahKahan) October 6, 2023