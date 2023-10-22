Kelly Clarkson Is Pro-Romance, But Would Prefer If It Didn’t Interrupt Football

Kelly Clarkson, potentially telling the audience to “Give it up for my band, y’all.” Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson refuses to be wrongfully pitted against Taylor Swift. During an episode of her daytime talk show this week, Clarkson spoke to guest Bowen Yang about Swift and Travis Kelce’s surprise Saturday Night Live appearance and the sketch lampooning the NFL’s newfound obsession with the couple. While Clarkson found the sketch hilarious, she added, “It’s not hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people who like watching sports,” equating the league’s gossipy coverage to watching Housewives – which some would consider high praise.

While that tame aside is what gained traction, Clarkson – who many consider to be the mastermind behind Swift rerecording her albums – went on to gush about the singer with renowned Swifite Yang. “I think we’ve all been a fan of her music. She’s a great writer, she’s got so many great songs,” Clarkson said. Two of those great songs are “Clean” and “Better Man,” both of which Clarkson has performed for Kellyoke.

But on Saturday, the “i hate love” singer took to Instagram to dispel any notion that she had anything negative to say about Swift and Kelce’s budding relationship. “I did not bash anyone’s romance. I am pro romance. Yay romance. Did y’all even watch what I actually said on my show? I just said I want to watch football when I tune in to watch football,” the post read in part.

While the post was intended to skirt any controversy, it ironically ended on an even more polarizing note: “Go Cowboys!”