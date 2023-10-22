Killers of the Flower Moon Is in Its Second Place Era

Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo: Apple TV+

Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon debuted to an impressive $23 million at the box office this weekend across 3,628 screens, according to Variety. The crime epic starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone, which clocks in at just under three and a half hours, reportedly marks Scorsese’s best opening weekend since 2010’s Shutter Island. Internationally, the film brought in an additional $21 million, racking up a global total of $44 million.

Despite that impressive performance, the film still came in at second place behind Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which held onto its spot at number one by bringing in $31 million from 3,855 domestic theaters. Wait, that’s 13 backwards…gasp.

Scorsese, of course, is no stranger to the spectacle of a concert film, being that he is best known made an appearance in One Direction’s 2013 documentary concert film, This Is Us. “I’ve been listening to your stuff, I like it,” he told the group, who he visited backstage alongside his daughter Francesca (who now makes films of her own in the form of iconic TikToks starring her father). But luckily for the director, Scorsese didn’t have a film of his own competing with the boy band at the box office that weekend.