Lady Gaga and Mick Jagger Had a Heavenly Screaming Match

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RS

They say heaven is a place on Earth, and on October 19, it was at the New York City club Racket. That’s where the Rolling Stones performed their new album, Hackney Diamonds, live for the first time — and where Lady Gaga guested for the debut of their duet, “Sweet Sounds of Heaven.” And if you thought she caught the spirit on the recording, just listen to this live take, where Gaga (shimmering like a diamond herself in red and black) even gets into a bit of a heavenly screaming match with Mick Jagger. When Ronnie Wood is that into it, you know it’s good. Before Gaga joined the band, they’d also run through Hackney cuts like “Angry” and “Whole Wide World,” all with new drummer Steve Jordan for the first time, plus classics like “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Shattered.” And for half an hour, a little club turned into a rock-and-roll church.