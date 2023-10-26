Lady Gaga Crashes the Sphere

Lady Gaga and Bono. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation

The Sphere has beckoned Lady Gaga. Mother Monster crashed U2’s residency at Las Vegas’s newest attraction and vertigo-inducing concert hall for a performance of her Oscar-winning song “Shallow” off the Star Is Born soundtrack. Gaga wore The Fame–era ultrahigh platform boots, leggings, and a black moto jacket, and she and Bono led the crowd in a sing-along of the chorus, turning the ballad into an arena hit. Her appearance at the Sphere wasn’t her only recent collaboration with a classic rock band. Last month, she and Stevie Wonder featured on “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” from the Rolling Stones’ new LP, Hackney Diamonds. After these link-ups with rock stars, can we except Gaga to debut an alter ego in the coming months? Like Jolene, but an album that fans can jam to? Well, she has been spotted outside Electric Lady Studios lately, channeling glam-rock-era Mick Jagger. She can take all her material, new and old, to a residency at the Sphere. Vulture has been begging her for it.

Closer look: Lady Gaga joins the U2 to perform “Shallow” at the Sphere in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/wl3hmOdA3K — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) October 26, 2023